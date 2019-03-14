|
|On the cover
|№7 (2014)
|
|
Tunnelling Towards Hope
more...
|28 February - 6 March 2014
|Ukraine History
|
A Stronghold of Rulers and Rebels
With the recent death toll jumping to nearly 100 and 1,000 injured, Hrushevskoho Street, one of the strongholds of EuroMaidan’s three-month-long protests, made headlines around the globe. It was here, on 19 January the country’s stand against government corruption, abuse of power, and the violation of human rights turned from peaceful protest to all-out revolution. Having witnessed much over the years, Hrushevskoho is a street with a history, and not only care of recent days.
more...
|Ukraine Today
|
Acelebrity using their status and intelligence to influence public views and opinion is rarely seen in modern society, even less so in Ukraine. Here, the majority of celebs use their time, effort, and money to enhance or further their career rather than put their name to something that can do good for others. However, as EuroMaidan intensifies, some are making themselves heard – and they fall either side of the EuroMaidan divide.
It used to be that when rebellion and revolution occurred, the intellectual, creative, and spiritual elite would be front and centre.
more...
|Ukrainian Culture
|
When Walls Can Talk
People have been writing on walls since the dawn of civilisation, we call it graffiti, and ranges from simple written words to elaborate wall paintings. Sometimes it is merely the creator wanting to leave his or her mark; sometimes there is an underlying social or political reason. And it is due to the latter that graffiti has exploded across Kyiv in recent months. Anti dictator messages aside, we peel back a few layers of paint to look at graffiti in the city in general.
more...
|
What's On Is Taking a Break!
|This Week
|
|Musical Mathematicians
Tera Melos (US, experimental rock), Underground Music Hall (Moskovskiy Pr 13v), 28 February at 19.00
American experimental rockers Tera Melos are going to throw you for a loop with their atypical rhythmic structures and odd-time signatures. Their style is characteristic of math rock, a musical genre that emerged in the late 80s influenced by bands Genesis, The Police, Frank Zappa, Captain Beefheart, and others.
The Unforgiven
Within Temptation (NL, symphonic metal), Stereo Plaza (Chervonozoryaniy 119), 6 March at 19.00
An Electric Game
Ukrainian Premier League – Dynamo vs Shaktar, Olimpiyskiy Stadium (V Vasylkivska 55), 2 March at 19.30
Get Comfortable
The Most Expensive Commercials of 2014, KinoPanorama (Shota Rustaveli 19), 28 February – 2 March at 20.00
A Spacey Threesome
Next Session 3 featuring Groupshow (DE, electro), Art Centre Closer (Nyzhneyurkivska 31), 28 February at 22.00
German Trance
Schiller (DE, trance, ambient), Freedom Concert Hall (Frunze 134), 2 March at 19.00
Premier Gala Ballet
Vyacheslav Gordeev and Russian Ballet Moscow State Theatre (RU), National Opera Theatre of Ukraine (Volodymyrska 50), 5 March at 19.00
Back to Basics
Gilgamesh – oratorio featuring Pochayna folk choir (UA) and Kyiv Kamerata national ensemble of soloists (UA), National Philharmonic of Ukraine (Volodymyrskiy Uzviz 2), 3 March at 19.00
When Dreams Come True...
Zerbino’s Seven Desires (musical fairytale in 2 acts), Molody Theatre (Prorizna 17), 2 March at 12.00
Skhid (The East)
Exhibition of paintings by Renat Ramazanov (UA, artist) and Oleksandra Syrbu (UA, artist), Greter Art Centre Address (Bilshovyk Mall, Hetmana 6), 27 February – 14 April at 11.00–21.00 (every day)
|Coming Soon
|
|The Odd Couple
Potap and Nastya (UA, pop), Freedom Concert Hall (Frunze 134), 8 March at 20.00
Coupling up in 2007 to play enjoyably light-hearted pop, Potap and Nastya Kamenskikh have been pretty successful at this show biz gig, counting Ukrainian and Russian awards such as Grand Prix Five Stars, Song of the Year, Golden Gramophone, Muz TV, and more among their trophies.
The Academy of Party
RedBull Music Academy (international, electro clash, deep house), Boom Boom Room (Shevchenko 33), 8–9 March at 22.00
Dance for your Life
Tango of Life (choreography/plastic performance in 1 act), Kyiv Operetta (V Vasylkivska 53/3), 10 April at 19.00
History of Plastic Toys
Soviet Plastic Toys in 1960–1980 (UA, exhibition of artefacts), Kyiv History Museum (Khmelnytskoho 7), 1–29 April at various times
Eminent Acts in the Park
Park Live Festival (international, rock), Exhibition Centre (A Hlushkova 1), 27–29 June at 19.00
Andy Warhol. Fabrication
Art-house, tragicomedy, production of Andriy Kritenko (UA/GE, director), featuring KROT (Kyiv Revolutionary F*** Cool Theatre), Kinopanorama (Shota Rustaveli 19), 5 April at 19.00
Pack Your Jammies
Pack Your JNight of French Film, KinoPanorama (Shota Rustaveli 19), 14 March at 22.00
It’s the Aftershock
Motorhead (UK, hard’n’heavy), Stereo Plaza (Chervonozoryaniy 119), 27 July at 19.00
World Ballet Stars
Don Quixote (ballet in four acts) featuring Sergey Polunin (RU) and Ekaterina Kirsanova (RU), National Opera Theatre of Ukraine (Volodymyrska 50), 24 April at 19.00
The Wolf of Jazz
Patrick Wolf (UK, acoustic, jazz), Yunist Club (Artema 37-41), 5 April at 19.00
|Take Me Out!
|
|A Serving of Americana
Like many elements of American culture, the “diner” has been exported across the globe. In the centre of Kyiv, café-diner Zheltok (yolk in English) has taken the concept, from the décor – with characteristic chrome accents, to the food – from hot dogs to hamburgers and infused it with a few Eastern European twists. It’s a fusion that works and elevates this place beyond the typical “greasy-spoon”.
|Whats Up?
|
|50 Charged, More to Come
Yanukovych and 50 other members of government and top law enforcement officers are to be charged with the mass killing of protestors. As we go to print, the official death toll of protestors since the very beginning is 83, but that looks set to rise significantly as shocking photos emerge of a burnt corpse inside the Trade UNI0N building.
|Competitions
|
|What’s On: Read All Over the World (#7)
Veronika Snizhko was one of those hot chicks working the Swedish Corner in the FanZone at UEFA EURO 2012 in Kyiv. She even made it onto one of our covers, featuring the big event (that very What’s On is pictured here). Finally making to the land which she so diligently supported, she spent a little time visiting friends, volunteering at the UEFA Women’s Euro 2013, and stopping in at the sights – in this case, Stockholm’s Royal Palace.
|
|Ukraine Truth
|Rights We Didn’t Know We Had
Throughout EuroMaidan much has been made of Ukrainians making a stand for their rights. What exactly those rights are were never clearly defined. Ukraine ratified the Universal Declaration of Human Rights in 1952. The first article of the Declaration states all human beings are born free and equal in dignity and rights, they are endowed with reason and conscience, and should act towards one another in a spirit of brotherhood. The ousted and overthrown Ukrainian government showed to the world they don’t understand the meaning of these words.
| Kyiv Culture
|
Pulling Strings
Located on Hrushevskoho Street – the epicentre of EuroMaidan violence, home to battles, blazes and barricades – children’s favourite the Academic Puppet Theatre had to shut down in February. Nevertheless, it is getting ready to reopen this March with a renewed repertoire to bring some laughter back to a scene of tragedy. Operating (not manipulating) puppets is a subtle art that can make kids laugh and adults cry. What’s On meets Mykola Petrenko, art director of the Theatre, to learn more about those who pull the strings behind the show.
more...